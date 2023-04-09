You are here: HomeSports2023 04 09Article 1746188

Sports News of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ernest Asante scores in Doxa Katokopias win against Akritas

Ghana's Ernest Asante scored in Doxa Katokopias's 2-1 comeback win against Akritas in the Cyprus league on Saturday afternoon.

Stavros Gavriel scored the game's first goal in the 34th minute for Akritas. Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 37th minute.

After halftime, Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was substituted in the 46th minute. He was replaced by Christian Illic.

Attacker Ernest Asante gave Doxa a 69th-minute equalizer before Benin international Tidjani Anaane clinched the victory in added time for the White and Green. The game concluded 2-1 in favor of Doxa Katokopias who fought hard to take all three points at stake.

Ernest Asante's goal was his third for Doxa Katokopias this season after making twenty-four appearances. In Doxa Katokopias' win over Akritas, the 34-year-old attacker was substituted in added time.

Doxa Katokopias will take on Olympiakos in their next game in the 1st Division relegation group on the 13th of April.