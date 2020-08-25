Sports News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ernest Asante joins Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia on a two year deal

Ghanaian forward Ernest Asante has joined Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia on a two year deal.



The 31-year old returns to Europe after a spell with United Arab Emirates club Al Fujarah.



Omonia Nicosia announced the signing of the forward on Monday as they build a team strong enough for Europe this season.



"We are announcing the acquisition of the 31-year-old Ghanaian international midfielder, Ernest Asante, who last season played in the United Arab Emirates with the colors of Al-Fujairah," the club posted on their official website.



"The cooperation contract is for two years.



"Ernest Asante also played for Al-Hazem in Saudi Arabia, Denmark, FC Nordsjælland, Norway, Stabæk, Belgium, Beveren, and played for his home team.



"We welcome Ernest Asante to the OMONIA family and wish him every success," the club concluded.

