Ernest Asante hits top form as he scores three goals in two games for Omonia Nicosia

Ghanaian footballer Ernest Asante has been in top form for Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia, helping the club to secure two wins out of two games in the ongoing season.



The 32-year old scored against Karmiotissa in that 5-1 win the League. He scored the opening goal of the game in the seventh minute to pave way for the onslaught in that away win.



Asante scored a brace against Anorthosis in that 3-0 win in the topflight league.



He scored in both halves to secure the win for his side.



The former Al-Jazira midfielder has rediscovered his form scoring three goals in two games for the first time since April 2019.



He has made 14 appearances for Omonia Nicosia in the ongoing season and has scored four goals.

