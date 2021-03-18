Ernest Asante emerges as player with the highest win rate in Cyprus

Sports News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana forward Ernest Asante has emerged as the player with the highest win rate in the Cypriot topflight league.



The former FC Nordsjaelland striker has a win percentage rate of 68.2 percent after appearing in 22 matches for Omonia Nicosia.



According to the CIES Survey on players plying their trade in Cyprus, Asante guarantees Omonia 68.2% chance of victory when he is on the pitch. The 31-year-old has won 15 of 22 games played in the ongoing campaign.



Asante's win rate is closely followed by Manuel Torres of AEL with 68% (17 wins in 25 games).



The third on the list is Apollon's Valentin Roberts with 66.7% (14 in 21) while the other five are completed by two other AEL players, Vozinia and Teixeira.



The CIES research does not include the matches of the 3rd round of the playoffs with which of course the percentages of the players differ.



Asante joined Omonia in the summer transfer window and has scored eight goals and provided an assist in the league.



Below is the complete list:



