Sports News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ernest Agyiri joins FCI Levadia

FCI Levadia presented Agyiri with a two-year contract

After three weeks training with FCI Levadia the club has signed Ernest Agyiri on a permanent basis.



The 22-year-old impressed the coaches at Tallinn FCI Levadia after featuring in a couple of trial games held at the club.



FCI Levadia presented Agyiri with a two-year contract which he signed.



Ernest Agyiri was released last summer by Manchester City following the expiration of his contract.



He has played for a few clubs on loan namely Valeranga, Tubize, and EN Paralimniou.



