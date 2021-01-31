You are here: HomeSports2021 01 31Article 1168090

Sports News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Football Ghana

Ernest Agyiri joins FCI Levadia

After three weeks training with FCI Levadia the club has signed Ernest Agyiri on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old impressed the coaches at Tallinn FCI Levadia after featuring in a couple of trial games held at the club.

FCI Levadia presented Agyiri with a two-year contract which he signed.

Ernest Agyiri was released last summer by Manchester City following the expiration of his contract.

He has played for a few clubs on loan namely Valeranga, Tubize, and EN Paralimniou.

