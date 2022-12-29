Erling Haaland is nothing but a 'tap-in merchant' - Social media reactions

Sports News of Thursday, 29 December 2022

The 22-year-old grabbed the headlines with a double for the Citizens but some fans are not convinced with his overall output for the champions



Despite notching two goals in Manchester City's 3-1 Premier League victory against Leeds United on Wednesday, some fans doubt Erling Haaland's talent and are questioning what else he brings to Pep's team.



The 22-year-old Norwegian forward continued with his fine run in the English top-flight with his second-half double at Elland Road taking him to 20 goals from 14 matches and becoming the quickest player to reach that mark in the league's history.



This, however, has not impressed a section of fans across Africa, who feel Haaland, who joined Man City at the start of the season from Borrusia Dortmund, is benefiting from easy goals made by his teammates.



Tap-in Merchant



So when will this man [Haaland] win goal of the month for himself? Always in the box waiting to tap-in. - Kwophy Quayson



80% tap-in goals in a free-flowing team. These ain't nothing special. - Reign Godz Gh



Haaland is the biggest tap in merchant. - @kenmwai



Has Haaland ever scored a goal that isn’t a tap in??? It’s actually so weird at this point. - James Oeri



Is anyone actually moved by Haaland’s play or are they just moved by the numbers? This guy must have the worst goal catalog in history… 95% of it is pens and tap-ins. - Fred Waweru



Without dribbling past anyone, just waiting for the ball in the box and using full force to tap-in. - Tylvas Endjambi



Tap-ins are also goals



Is tap-in not a goal? What’s the work of a striker? If my team Chelsea is having just a tap-in striker, I bet you we would be on the top of the table. Let’s appreciate the guy, he is really doing a great job. His work is to score and he is doing exactly that. - Musah De General



They used to say, he will never score 20+ goals in Premier League, but now he breaks another record. Respect him. - Sida Kendrick Nyirenda.



What skills does Haaland have?



No skills apart from goals. - Prince Ofori Okae



His goals aren't those typical Didier Drogba, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres kind of goals. So some of us aren't impressed at all. - Wisdom Kojo Norkplim



What he is doing is quite insane, people will bark that these were tap-ins but his positioning skill is so perfect the ball finds him when it wants to go back of the net - HarshRaj



Haaland is a goal-scoring machine



The goal-scoring machine ???????????? - Achonu Ugochi Queen



Born scorer⚽???????? - Peter Onuh Mathias



Purveyor of goalscoring perspicacity and excellence. - Nana Yaw Aduakwa



Man is a goal machine ⚽???? - Peter Onuh Mathias



Very impressive! Pure goal scorer. - Future Junior



Haaland success belongs to his teammates



It doesn't make him a better player. All credit to the players around him. - Ekow Bone



He is fortunate to have good midfielders who supply balls. - Bernard Ntsi Kwofa



He has a squad to create for him. - M'dzingwane LV



He should give his one week's wage to Grealish for this goal. - Appau Marfo Emmanuel Tetra



This young Haaland of a guy is lucky to play for Man City. The Citizen's players are really feeding him. - Dada Ekundayo Sunday



How many goals and records will Haaland get?



20 Premier League goals in 14 games!???????? How many goals will Haaland score at the end of the season? - Chidiebere Anugwolu



The only record is Alan Shearer's record. If Haaland stays in the Prem long enough, I think he will obliterate it - RobAnn



The toughest league in the world they said, Haaland is breaking the record in his first season - SimbaTeri



Haaland is a freak of nature. 20 goals in 14 appearances is a video game stat. He’s going to obliterate Salah’s goal record by the season’s end if he stays healthy. - Fiq Murdock



This guy can score 50 Premier League goals. - Kofi Kyeremateng Nyanteng



Haaland has more goals than



Erling Haaland has more Premier League goals this season (20) than Chelsea (19)????Haaland got angry when people were busy scoring goals and celebrating at the World Cup now the English clubs have to pay the price ???????? - IBT4P



Haaland vs Alvarez



One thing I love about Haaland is that he's never egoistic and humble, unlike Penaldo who wants all glory for himself. The day Haaland begins to feel Man City is nothing without him that's the day Pep will begin to play Alvarez ahead of him - Doctrine Leo



They are not in the same category even, Alvarez is a skilled footballer, Haaland is nothing but a no-skill tap-in merchant, an athlete perhaps but never a real footballer - VinceTen



Pep having Haaland rolling over every team in the league games and Alvarez for the knockout competitions…… - JJ19



Are you in any way, shape, or form trying to compare Alvarez with Haaland? In the history of PL, nobody has ever had 20 goals in 14 games! Now, do you understand how ridiculous any argument against him is? - Culer Derrah



Haaland better than Nunez



He is better than Nunez of Liverpool. That guy must be loaned out or be sold to buy Mbappe ???????????? - Micky Bwoy



I still remember people used to compare Haaland with Nunez, that lad who just went to the World Cup only to collect yellow cards???? - Brian Mutangi



Is the Darwin Nunez versus Haaland debate still valid? ???? - Daniel Geno