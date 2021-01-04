Sports News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Erling Haaland has the potential to win Ballon d’Or- Ghana's Majeed Ashimeru

Ghana international Majeed Ashimeru and his former teammates, Erling Haaland

Ghana midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru believes his former Red Bull Salzburg teammate Erling Haaland has the potential to win Ballon d'Or - an award given to the best player in Europe.



According to Ashimeru, Haaland is on the right track to dominate the world after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.



The Juventus and Barcelona attackers have dominated world football for more than a decade.



Messi has been crowned world best six times while Ronaldo has won the award five times.



Haaland, 20, has started his journey on a good note, winning the 2020 Golden Boy Award – an award given to the best U21 player in the globe.



“I will go for him anyway. He is a beast. Even when we were training, he was scoring goals like crazy. He is really focused,” he told Joy Sports’ Owuraku Ampofo in an exclusive interview."



“He is one guy that I learn a lot from although he is younger. For me, I will go in for him [to be the best in the world] anyway because I couldn’t believe he could get this far so fast but here he is now, and I’m always proud to have played with him. I know and I believe he will take that step,” he added.



Ashimeru has been a key player for Red Bull Salzburg this season, recording five assists in nine Austrian Bundesliga appearances.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.