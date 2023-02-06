Erik Ten Hag furious Jordan Ayew was not sent off during Crystal Palace's defeat to Man United

Sports News of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag, was upset after his player Carlos Henrique Casimiro got sent off while Joran Ayew did not receive a booking after both were involved in a heated scuffle during United's win over Crystal Palace.



The manager believes Ayew did worse during the fight than Casemiro, who grabbed Palace midfielder Will Hughes' neck.



Speaking at his post-match, Ten Hag said Casemiro's act was in protection of Manchester United player and that the Brazilian had no intention of hurting Hughes.



"Casemiro protects our player, but also the player who comes to interfere. He holds him back. He doesn't want to hurt him."



He further expressed his disappointment in VAR for not spotting Ayew who he thinks did worse in the situation.



"He (Ayew) was one of the players who did even worse than Casemiro. Casemiro, you freeze the moment, I think within the shot he's crossing the line there, I do definitely. And you have to be consistent as a VAR," he said.



Manchester United won the game 2-1 but the major highlight f the fixture was the tussle that occurred in the 65th minute after Jeffrey Schlupp tackled and pushed Antony over the byline.



Casemiro run over to confront Schlup while Antony got up to give the Ghanaian a chest bump in retaliation. This got Ayew to step in to protect Schlupp who was being outnumbered.



Casemiro, who grabbed Hughes by the neck during the scuffle, got sent off while Antony and Schlupped were yellow-carded each.





Watch the video below:









EE/BOG