Eric Twum appointed chair of Black Muscles management committee

Other Sports of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eric Amoako Twum, a health and fitness enthusiast and a renowned businessman have been appointed as the head of the Black Muscles management committee by the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA)



Eric has over 25 years of experience in marketing, brand management, project management, and investment promotion.

He has vast experience in marketing, having stints with Millicom Ghana (Tigo), Nestle Ghana, One Africa Media, and UK-based Telecommunication giants Orange Telecom as their Brand Manager.



In Public Office, he has served as a deputy CEO GEPA and has served as a government spokesperson at the Ministry of Information and a communications specialist, Min of Trade & Industry.



Currently, Eric Amoako Twum is a doctoral candidate pursuing a Ph.D. in Business Administration with research interests in Innovation Management and Service Delivery in the Public Sector.



Eric Amoako Twum holds an MA in Marketing Management from Birmingham University.

Undergraduate and Postgraduate qualifications from Emile Woolf College, London, and the University of Professional Studies, also a Chartered Certified Marketer since 2002 from the Chartered Insitute of Marketing, United Kingdom(UK), Post Graduate Certificate, Agri Business Harvard Business School.



He and his team are mandated to ensure Ghana’s (the Black Muscles) smooth participation in international and local bodybuilding competitions.