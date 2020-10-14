Sports News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: GNA

Eric Ofori-Antwi ready for national call-up

Medeama SC goalkeeper, Eric Ofori Antwi

Eric Ofori-Antwi, the number one shot-stopper for Ghana Premier League side, Medeama SC, has said, his hard work will earn him a call-up into the Black Stars under Coach Charles Akonnor.



In an interview with the GNA Sports, he said, he was ready for a Black Stars call-up and would continue to work extra hard to get the attention of the new coach. “There’s time for everything and I believe I'm riped for the position".



On the 2020/2021 season which starts next month, he stressed that, “I'm hungry to win all trophies available with my club when the new season begins next month and we are ready for it".



Ofori-Antwi, the former U-20 World Cup player said: “I would work hard for my team to win the league. We are up to the task. We remain focused and ‘hungry’ to win all trophies in the next season. Despite the Covid-19, we are psychologically fit and we are going to make the fans proud and happy.



“Even if we cannot win the Ghana Premier League (GPL), at least, we would grab the MTN FA Cup. I'm itching for more victories and I remain focused to achieve that with Medeama.”



Medeama SC would commence the GPL campaign with Accra Great Olympics when they welcome the Accra club to Tarkwa.

