Eric Bekoe urges Hearts of Oak fans to support the players

Sports News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Eric Bekoe, a former Asante Kotoko striker has urged the Hearts of Oak fans to come together and support the players.



The MTN FA Cup holders will take on ASR Bamako on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium. The first leg ended 3-0 and the performance of the Phobians angered the supporters.



The supporters are also not happy with the way the club is been managed.



Bekoe speaking ahead of the game on Sunday said the Phobians don’t have the quality they used to have. He told them to be united behind the players so that they succeed.



“Hearts of Oak are fond of changing things every time but we have to ask ourselves does Hearts have that crop of players the likes of Amankwa Mireku, Adjah Tetteh and others are they having that quality materials up to now I know that Hearts playing home they have that record the record speaks for himself that they can turn things around," he said on Happy FM as monitored by footballghana.com



"But we should ask ourselves those days that they turn things around who were the kingpins of the management if things will be good for Hearts of Oak I think the whole family should come together and support the boys because there is no Hearts player anywhere that we will say we are going to bring him to strengthening the squad,”