Eric Bekoe hails signing of Brazilian player Michael Vinicius

Sports News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Former Asante Kotoko forward Eric Bekoe has hailed the signing of Brazilian forward Michael Vinicius as the Porcupine Warriors strengthened their squad ahead of the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



The Kumasi based club completed the signing of Brazilian on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is the second Samba boy to join the club this season.



However, the former Ghana Premier League goal king reacting to the signing of Vinicius commended management as he believes they have made a perfect addition.



"Kotoko have made the perfect signing. If a car has a problem with the engine we don't buy a tire. Today we have watched videos of the boy(Vinicius)”



“When Gama was coming people saying all sort of things. They said he is a carpenter but for me, Fabio Gama is my toast of the season”



“Football is being played by footballers and it has one language. So it doesn't matter you are from Kosovo or South America if you understand the football language that is it. People say Fabio Gama is weak and he needs to be strong. That is how he is made to play”



“Fabio Gama might be weak but what is his contribution on the field compared to those we think they are fit for. In Ghana when you muscle that when people think you are fit." He told Energy FM.



The second round of the GPL is expected to start on April 2, 2021.