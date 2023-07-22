Epic reactions from Kim Kardashian, Beckham and other celebs as Messi nets his first goal in the USA

Sports News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Hollywood reality television star Kim Kardashian, tennis icon Serena Williams, and football legend David Beckham were among the many celebrities who could not hide their awe for Lionel Messi, as the Argentine international scored a winning goal for his new side, Inter Miami, in a pre-season game.



In a viral video published on micro-blogging platform, Twitter, by FCB Albiceleste, the superstars who had succeeded in recording the stunning goal from Messi, hugged one another as they screamed for joy.



Messi scored in his first match with the club to give the Miami side a late lead and eventual winner with a 94th-minute strike.



The World Cup winner struck a freekick from yards out over the wall and past the goalie into the opponent's net before wheeling off in celebration.



The game against Liga MX side Cruz Azul ended 2 -1 in favour of Inter Miami. The match was played at the DRV PNK Stadium.



Messi joined Inter Miami from French Ligue 1 side, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) where he spent a season after joining from Barcelona.



The reaction of Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, Beckham and his family to Messi’s goal. ????



