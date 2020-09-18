Sports News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Enyimba FC interested in signing Medeama goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi

The Communications Director for Medeama Sporting Club Patrick Akoto has confirmed to Happy Sports that Nigerian Club Enyimba International FC are interested in signing goalkeeper Eric Ofori-Antwi



Eric Ofori-Antwi has been the safest pair of hands for the Mauve and Yellows in the Ghana Premier League.



The former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper impressive performances at club level saw him earn the number one spot for the Black Stars B team during the 2019 WAFU tournament in Senegal.



Speaking in an interview with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM, Patrick Akoto confirmed that the Nigerian team has shown interest in signing the Ghanaian International.



“I can confirm to you that Enyimba International have shown interest in signing Patrick Ofori-Antwi. Talks are still ongoing between the two clubs”



Enyimba International FC is keen on signing the Ofori Antwi to beef up their squad and give competition to fellow countryman Nana Bonsu.

