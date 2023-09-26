'Entitled drama king' - Coach Opelee slams Alan Kyerematen for resigning from NPP

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

US-based Ghanaian coach Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng has publicly slammed Alan Kyerematen, labelling him an "entitled drama king" following his resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Alan Kyerematen made his official resignation from the NPP on Monday, September 25, 2023, as he set sights on the 2024 elections, announcing his intention to contest as an independent candidate under the banner of the 'Movement for Change.'



This move comes on the heels of his withdrawal from the NPP's flagbearer race, a decision reportedly influenced by challenges encountered during a Super Delegates Conference within the party in August 2023.



Reacting to Kyerematen's resignation, Coach Opeele took to social media to express his opinion on the matter using the term "Drama King" to describe the former NPP aspirant, indicating his perception of Kyerematen's actions as dramatic and attention-seeking.



Opeele wrote, “Drama King my Snr Santaclausian is.” after a post emerged of how Alan Kyerematen backed out of the NPP similarly in 2008.



In a subsequent tweet, Coach Opeele continued his critique, asserting that Kyerematen seemed to believe he was entitled to the presidency of Ghana.



He further stated his belief that Kyerematen's independent bid would amount to a squandering of money, time, and resources.



"He feels ENTITLED to be president of Ghana. He is just going to waste money, time and resources,” Opeele said on X formerly known as Twitter.



Opeele's sharp words have added fuel to the already intense political discourse surrounding Alan Kyerematen's decision to exit the NPP.





JNA/KPE