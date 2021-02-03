Sports News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: GNA

Ensure strict application of coronavirus protocols – GFA tells Match Commissioners

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has urged all Match Commissioners (MCs) to ensure that Club Safety and Security Officers outline their plans for executing all the COVID-19 Match-day Protocols.



In a circular sent to all Match Commissioners (Premier, Division One, Women’s League) by the GFA, it said they must ensure that the Club Safety and Security Officer is identified at the Pre Match Technical (Coordinators) Meeting and he must inform the meeting of the exact plan for ensuring the GFA Covid-19 Match-day Protocols.



It added that all Home Clubs must NOT exceed 25% percent of the capacity of EACH stand of the park/stadium, with no gathering at one stand.



According to the circular, Match Commissioners must insist on the Home Club having stewards to work with the Club Safety and Security Officer to ensure that fans comply strictly with wearing of marks, social distancing, etc leave two spaces in between two spectators.



It said Home Clubs who fail to comply with the directives would bear the consequences, firstly on the club and then on the entire football industry losing our permission to play football in this country.



The GFA urged the Match Commissioners to indicate in their report about whether there was compliance with the GFA Covid-19 protocols and any violations thereof.



“Failure to report on this would lead to you losing of your allowance as well as facing other sanctions eg - not getting another match. This is how serious this is to the GFA,” it stated.