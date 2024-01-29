Enock Otoo joins Danish Superliga side Lyngby Boldklub

Sports News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian teenager Enock Otoo has officially joined Danish Superliga side Lyngby Boldklub on a notable three-year deal.



The 19-year-old attacking midfielder, formerly with Danish elite division side FC Nordsjaelland, is set to bring his talent to the Lyngby-based club.



The club’s announcement highlighted the acquisition, stating, “De Kongeblå have secured new offensive blood, as Enock Otoo has been enlisted from FC Nordsjælland on a contract extending until the summer of 2027.”



Enock Otoo’s football journey began when he linked up with FC Nordsjaelland from the Ghanaian-based Right to Dream Academy in July 2022.



During his time with the club, he earned a place in the youth ranks, showcasing promising skills and potential.



Ahead of his winter move to the Lyngby Stadium, Otoo displayed his prowess on the field, making 8 appearances and scoring 4 goals in the Danish U19 Boys League 23/24 campaign.



This move marks a significant step in the young Ghanaian’s career, as he embarks on a new chapter with Lyngby Boldklub in the competitive Danish Superliga.