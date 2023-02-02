Enock Agyei details Vincent Kompany's role in his move to Burnley

Sports News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian forward, Enock Agyei has disclosed that his manager, Vincent Kompany, persuaded him to join English Championship side Burnley.



Enock Agyei joined Burnley from Anderlecht in the January transfer window.



The youngster, who is optimistic about enjoying a good stint in England, stated that he is ready for the next chapter in his career.



"I spoke with Vincent, and he persuaded me to come here, and I think it is going to be a great chapter in my career."



Burnley announced the capture of the forward with the message, "we’re pleased to announce the signing of 18-year-old Enock Agyei from Anderlecht on a four-and-a-half-year deal."



The forward will be loaned straight out to K.V. Mechelen until the end of the season.



The 18-year-old was born in Belgium and has featured for the Belgians at the youth level.



JNA/KPE