Enoch Morrison admits to below par performance in debut season for Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Enoch Morrison has conceded that he has failed to replicate his scintillating form at former club, King Faisal since joining the Porcupine Warriors.



Morrison’s delightful play caught the eye of Kotoko officials to snap up the 23-year-old from King Faisal before the start of the 2022/23 season.



While admitting his performance at Kotoko is nowhere close to his exploits at his former club, Morrison thinks the change in role could also be a contributing factor.



Morrison said: “I have not even done 30% of what I did at King Faisal. The way I played at King Faisal is different from how I am playing now. I wouldn’t blame myself so much because I used to play the number 10 role at King Faisal but at Kotoko, I play in different roles. I have played 31 matches and never played as number 10



“This is not to say it is somebody’s fault. It is part of the game. I have to adopt to the system. I even played at left back at a point. I have to play because it is something I can do.”



Morrison netted three goals and provided two assists for Kotoko in last season’s Premier League campaign.