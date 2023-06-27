Enoch Kofi Adu celebrates retired Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana youth star Enoch Adu Kofi is the latest Ghanaian player to pay tribute to Asamoah Gyan following his retirement from the game.



Gyan hanged his boots after almost two decades with the national team. The 37-year-old announced his retirement during the Annual General Meeting of AfrixemBank on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.



A chunk of tributes have poured in following Gyan’s retirement from the game, with Adu Kofi no exception.



The Finland-based midfielder has taken to social media to celebrate his former captain at the Black Stars.



"Thank you for the sacrifices, love and affection for the nation and an inspiration to me and many others across the globe, you are indeed a legend and I celebrate you, I pray for long life, as you have hanged ur boot. I am proud of you legend. Enjoy retirement," he posted on Twitter.



With 51 goals, he holds the record for the most goals scored by a Ghanaian player and is the country's second most-capped player.



He also holds the record as the highest African scorer at the World Cup (6 goals).



The former Ghana U17 star these days plies his trade in Finland for second-tier side Ekenas IF.