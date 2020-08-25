Sports News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

English side Wycombe Wanderers show interest to sign Albert Adomah - Report

Ghana international Albert Adomah

English Championship side Wycombe Wanderers have shown interest in Black Stars winger Albert Adomah according to reports.



The 32-year-old with his experience in the Championship will be a good addition to the newly-promoted team as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.



Albert Adomah was loaned to Cardiff City in the January transfer window by his parent club Nottingham Forest but return after the season was halted due to the Coronavirus.



It has been reported that talks are underway between the two parties over the player and an agreement could be reached soon.



He made nine appearances in the last campaign for Cardiff scoring two goals but missed out on the Championship play-offs.



English side Birmingham City has also shown interest in the Ghanaian International.



Adomah has had stints with Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough in the English Championship.

