Sports News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

English-born Ghanaian striker Omar Bogle joins Charlton Athletic

The 27-year-old has scored an impressive 120 goals in 289 career appearances

Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of English-born Ghanaian striker Omar Bogle on a one-year deal, with the option of a second year.



The 27-year-old has scored an impressive 120 goals in 289 career appearances and becomes the second signing for Charlton Athletic in as many days following the arrival of Wales international right-back Chris Gunter on Thursday.



Lee Bowyer has been searching for a striker that fits the way he wants to play for much of the summer and was delighted to be able to complete the signing. He said: “It’s a position we needed to strengthen, so I’m over the moon with Omar’s signing. He’s good at everything, his all-around game as a striker is really good and we’ll improve him, which we do with all our players. He will be a very good striker in this division.



“I’ve said it before, we have to bring the right people in and Omar fits that. He’s another piece of the puzzle and slowly but surely we’re putting a decent squad together.”

