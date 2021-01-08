Sports News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

English Championship side Middlesbrough interested in 17-year-old Kwadwo Baah

Ghanaian youngster, Kwadwo Baah Kyeremeh

English Championship side Middlesbrough have expressed interest in signing Ghanaian youngster Kwadwo Baah Kyeremeh in the ongoing winter transfer window, according to Sportsworldghana.com.



The 17-year-old has been one of the consistent players for Football League 1 side Rochdale so this season, having made seven appearances and scoring one goal so far.



Boro boss Neil Warnock is in the market looking for a winger to strengthen is wide areas and has identified the Rochdale youngster as a talent who can fit the bill.



Kyeremeh has also been linked with a move to Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefield as well as several clubs in the Scottish Premier League.



He is widely regarded as one of the brightest teenagers in the English third tier and is expected to succeed at the highest level.



