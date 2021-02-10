Sports News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

English Championship: Tariqe Fosu nominated for PFA Fans’ PoTM award for January

Ghana international, Tariqe Fosu-Henry

Ghana international Tariqe Fosu-Henry has been nominated for the English Championship PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for January.



The exciting forward last month enjoyed regular playing time with his Brentford side and managed to help the team pick crucial points.



Having played in four matches in the English Championship, Tariqe Fosu scored twice and also provided an assist as well for Brentford.



For his stellar displays, the Black Stars attacker has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ PoTM award for January



He is up for the award alongside Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul. Others nominated include Troy Deeney (Watford), Lucas Joao (Reading), Ivan Toney (Brentford), and Jamal Lowe (Swansea City).



Voting is ongoing with the winner expected to be announced by the close of the week.