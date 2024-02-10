England coach Gareth Southgate reveals he is monitoring Kobbie Mainoo

Sports News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

England coach Gareth Southgate has set his sights on promising talent, Kobbie Mainoo, as the young midfielder shines brightly in the ranks of Manchester United.



Keeping a close eye on the English-born Ghanaian youngster's impressive performance, Southgate's keen interest signals a potential call-up for the burgeoning star onto the national team's radar.



The young English-born Ghanaian midfielder has been turning heads with his remarkable performances.



Mainoo's recent stellar display played a pivotal role in Manchester United's thrilling 4-3 victory at Molineux, where he showcased not only his prowess but also a flair for the dramatic.



After Pedro Neto leveled the score in the 95th minute, Mainoo seized the spotlight, delivering a moment of sheer brilliance in the 97th minute that secured a triumphant win for the visitors.



Mainoo's meteoric rise has been highlighted by his first-ever Premier League goal during the pulsating encounter at Molineux, adding to the excitement surrounding the young midfielder.



This follows Mainoo's earlier milestone when he netted his debut senior-level goal in Manchester United's victorious FA Cup campaign against Newport.



"I think he’s doing brilliantly for a young player. He’s had an excellent start for Manchester United," he said.



"I’m not certain he’s necessarily going to be a defensive midfielder, as such. He’s quite a progressive player, but he’s had a fabulous start to his career and it will be good to monitor him as we go forward," he added.