Sports News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

England coach Gareth Southgate reveals he is monitoring Kobbie Mainoo

England coach Gareth Southgate has set his sights on promising talent, Kobbie Mainoo, as the young midfielder shines brightly in the ranks of Manchester United.

Keeping a close eye on the English-born Ghanaian youngster's impressive performance, Southgate's keen interest signals a potential call-up for the burgeoning star onto the national team's radar.

The young English-born Ghanaian midfielder has been turning heads with his remarkable performances.

Mainoo's recent stellar display played a pivotal role in Manchester United's thrilling 4-3 victory at Molineux, where he showcased not only his prowess but also a flair for the dramatic.

After Pedro Neto leveled the score in the 95th minute, Mainoo seized the spotlight, delivering a moment of sheer brilliance in the 97th minute that secured a triumphant win for the visitors.

Mainoo's meteoric rise has been highlighted by his first-ever Premier League goal during the pulsating encounter at Molineux, adding to the excitement surrounding the young midfielder.

This follows Mainoo's earlier milestone when he netted his debut senior-level goal in Manchester United's victorious FA Cup campaign against Newport.

"I think he’s doing brilliantly for a young player. He’s had an excellent start for Manchester United," he said.

"I’m not certain he’s necessarily going to be a defensive midfielder, as such. He’s quite a progressive player, but he’s had a fabulous start to his career and it will be good to monitor him as we go forward," he added.