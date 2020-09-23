You are here: HomeSports2020 09 23Article 1066462

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Empem Dacosta seals move to AshantiGold on a free transfer

Defender Empem Dacosta has sealed his move to AshantiGold SC on a free transfer after signing a three-year contract.

The versatile player will augment the Miners' squad for their 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

He finalized his move on Tuesday night after agreeing to sign for the four-time Ghana Premier League champions last week. f

Dacosta parted ways with Asante Kotoko after mutually terminating their contract.

The 23-year-old joined the Porcupine Warriors in July 2019 from Karela United FC.

Dacosta was a key member of the Karela side that earned them promotion to the Ghanaian top-flight in 2017.

