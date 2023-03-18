Emotional scenes as Atsu's wife and sons lay wreath at his funeral

Sports News of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There was sudden silence at the Forecourt of the State House on March 17, 2023 when the wife and children of the late Christian Atsu laid their wreath in memory of their lost one at the funeral on Friday, March 17, 2023.



Dressed in Black colours with a touch of the Ghana flag colours, the sons of Christian Atsu, Joseph Christian and Godwin were first called to lay their wreath near their father’s casket.



The children were accompanied by their aunty, Christiana Atsupie Twasam to lay the wreath as the crowd looked on in pensive mood.



With heavy hearts, Marie Clara Rupio, the wife of the late Christian Atsu also followed to lay her wreath to honour her late husband.



The children and wife of Christian Atsu lost their hero in the devastating earthquake which struck Turkey in February with Atsu being under rubble for 12 days before his lifeless body was recovered.



The former Black Stars player was given a state burial with hundreds of Ghanaians attending to pay their last respect to the player.



Watch videos from Atsu’s funeral below:

































JNA/WA