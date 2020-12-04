Sports News of Friday, 4 December 2020

'Emotional' Michael Baidoo dedicates brace in FK Jerv's victory over Grorud to ailing mother

Ghanaian midfielder, Michael Baidoo with a teammate

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo sent a heart-warm message to his ailing mum after bagging a brace in FK Jerv's 2-0 victory over Grorud in the Norwegian first division.



The FK Jerv star was at his best once again, as he scored in the 14th and 84th minute to secure victory for his side, but it was his celebrations that echoed the most as he revealed a 'get well soon' message to his mum who has been sick in Ghana. He was booked for lifting his shirt.



After the game, the player almost broke into tears as he dedicated the goal to his mother.



"We've worked hard for this, it's three points, congrats to all the boys," he said. "Get well soon mum. My mum is really sick back home in Ghana, so I decided to play this game for her cos she is not well. This is for my mum," the emotional Baidoo added.



His first goal in the 14th minute was a virtuoso display when dispossessed an opponent close to the centre line, raced into the box before sublimely



Six minutes from time, he fired home the second goal of the match.



He raced from deep before being teed up by a teammate and then slalomed past two opponents to strike into the net.



The 21-year-old has scored four goals in 25 league appearances this term.

