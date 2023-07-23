Emmanuel Yeboah scores for CFR Cluj against UTA Arad

Sports News of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Emmanuel Yeboah scored in CFR Cluj's 3-1 win against UTA Arad in the Romanian Liga 1 on Friday.



Emmanuel Yeboah did not start the game at the Arena Francisc Neuman.



The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was UTA Arad one win, CFR Cluj three wins, and two draws.



Italian-born Ghanaian striker Godberg Barry Copper started the game and was substituted in the 52nd minute. He was replaced by Kyvon Leidsman.



Cooper opened the goal in the 27th minute, giving UTA the lead after finishing off a feed from Slovakian midfielder Andrej Fabry.



Two minutes later, Daniel Birligea, a Romania U21 international, equalized for Cluj-Napoca.



Catalin Carp, a UTA midfielder, scored an own goal to put Cluj ahead before the half.



Emmanuel Yeboah scored five minutes from time for the visitors after replacing Spanish attacker Jefte Betancor in the second half.



UTA Arad is 11th on the league table with one point after two games.