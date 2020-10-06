Sports News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Emmanuel Toku wins Fremad Amager Player of the Month for September

Ghanaian player, Emmanuel Toku

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Toku has been voted as the Player of the Month for September for Danish First Division side Fremad Amager.



The youngster has been in superb form, scoring four goals in five matches in the ongoing season before the international break.



In the team's last game against HB Koge over the weekend the Black Satellites captain registered an assist to help his side beat Koge 3-0.



The club in a statement announced the winners for the Club's Player of the Month.



"Emmanuel Toku and Pierre Larsen picked up the most internal points in the month of September - the points are distributed on the best performances for training and matches ???? They got the most points together, and have won the title together ????"



Fremad Amager enters into the break having placed third on the league log with 12 points after matchday six.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.