Sports News of Sunday, 1 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Emmanuel Toku scores a brace in Fremad Amager comfortable away win

Emmanuel Toku played for the Black Starlets in 2017

Ghana prodigy Emmanuel Toku hit the back of the net twice for Fremad Amager as they wallop Hobro IK in the Danish 1st Division on Saturday.



Amager recorded a 4-0 victory at away at Hobro at the DS Arena.



The former Ghana U17 and U20 star a netted a brace to give his side a 2-0 lead before the end of the first half.



Toku opened the scoring of the fixture in the 26th minute and added another a minute later as he rounded the goalkeeper.



Pierre Larsen and Kristoffer Munksgaard scored in the second half to complete the drubbing for the Blue and Whites.



Toku has scored 6 goals and provided two assists in 10 matches for Amager in the Danish second-tier this season.

