Emmanuel Toku scores a brace in Fremad Amager comfortable away win

Sports News of Sunday, 1 November 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana prodigy Emmanuel Toku hit the back of the net twice for Fremad Amager as they wallop Hobro IK in the Danish 1st Division on Saturday.
Amager recorded a 4-0 victory at away at Hobro at the DS Arena.
The former Ghana U17 and U20 star a netted a brace to give his side a 2-0 lead before the end of the first half.
Toku opened the scoring of the fixture in the 26th minute and added another a minute later as he rounded the goalkeeper.
Pierre Larsen and Kristoffer Munksgaard scored in the second half to complete the drubbing for the Blue and Whites.
Toku has scored 6 goals and provided two assists in 10 matches for Amager in the Danish second-tier this season.
