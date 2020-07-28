Sports News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Emmanuel Toku opens up on his first season in Europe

Emmanuel Toku played for the Black Starlets in 2017

Ghana U-20 captain Emmanuel Toku has opened up on his first season in Europe as a professional footballer.



The 20-year-old who plays for Danish First Division side Fremad Amager helped his team to finish fourth on the league log this season with 49 points.



Emmanuel Toku scored on the final game of the season for Fremad Amager as they recorded a 4-1 home win against Vejle on Saturday. It was the third goal of the season for the Black Satellites captain.



Speaking from his base in Denmark on how he has fared in his first season in Europe with the Danish club he said, “This is the first time that I have completed a season in Europe. I have been to a lot of trails in Europe with teams like Boavista but due to some reasons, the move couldn’t materialize.



“I had a contract with the club (Fremad Amager) but I was having some issues with my visa so I had to stay in Ghana for a year. From 2018-19 I spent most of my time in Ghana. I came to Denmark in August 2019 after the All African Games.



“When I joined Fremad Amager they had already started the season so I had to work hard to earn a place in the starting lineup. It was difficult in the beginning until when the second round started and I broke into first-team until the coronavirus pandemic brought the league to a halt”.



“I have helped the team to place fourth and I think it has been quite a good season for me”, he added.



The Ghanaian youngster is eyeing a move to one of the big teams in Europe and hopes to improve on his performance next season.





