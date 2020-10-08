Sports News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Emmanuel Toku on target as Fremad Amager win big in Danish Cup

Emmanuel Toku

Emmanuel Toku continued his purple patch of scoring on Wednesday as Fremad Amager beat Holbæk B&I 3-0 in the DBU Pokalen.



The Ghana youth star scored in the 81st minute to give his side a two-zero lead.



Toku shot from outside and the ball hit an opponent before striking goalkeeper into the net.



Samson Iyede opened the scoring in the 47th minute and the final goal scored by Olakunle Olusegun on 88 minutes.



Toku has four goals in six league appearances in the Danish second-tier.

