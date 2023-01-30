Emmanuel Toku completes move to Belgian top-tier side OH Leuven

Sports News of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana youth star Emmanuel Toku has completed a move to Belgian Jupiler Pro League side OH Leuven, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



Toku started playing football at Cheetah FC in his home country of Ghana. In 2019, he was transferred to the Danish club Fremad Amager, where he played 39 games, scored 12 goals and provided 6 assists.



In 2021 the 22-year-old Ghanaswitched to Botev Plovdiv in Bulgaria. He came out 70 times for the Bulgarian Parva Liga in which he hit 8 times and handed out 6 assists in the process.



He was frequently featured in the Ghana youth national teams where he was part of the U17 team that finished second at the U17 Africa Cup of Nations in 2017 and later also reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA U17 World Cup in the same year in India.



He later also captained the Ghana U20 team at the African Games in 2019 in Niger.



Toku is eligible to play as soon as his visa and work permits are in order.



Leuven head coach Marc Brys is satisfied with the reinforcement of the highly-rated youngster.



"Toku is a young player with a lot of international experience. He brings us more attacking impulses in midfield and has a good shot."