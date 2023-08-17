Emmanuel Sarkodie reacts after sealing Nations FC move

Sports News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie has shared his excitement after sealing a move to Nations FC.



The 23-year-old joins the newly promoted Ghana Premier League side on a permanent deal and is expected to play a huge role for the team in the upcoming season.



Sarkodie has been unattached after ending his stay with lower-tier outfit Kenpong Football Academy.



His impressive performance at training has forced the club to capture him ahead of the new season.



“It feels good to be part of this noble team NATIONS FC #WINNING IS WITHIN # NEW HOME, NEW ENVIRONMENT VAMOS NATIONS ” he posted on Facebook.



Nations FC are taking the necessary steps to make the team strong as they compete with giants in their debut Ghana Premier League campaign.



The Abrankese outfit will travel to Dawu to face FA Cup champions, Dreams FC in their opening game at the Theatre of Dreams.