Emmanuel Ofori joins Nigeria league side Remo Stars

Sports News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Remo Stars, a prominent Nigerian Premier League club, has bolstered its ranks with the recent signing of goalkeeper Emmanuel Ofori.



Emmanuel Ofori, formerly of Hearts of Oak, joins Remo Stars as their latest signing, adding depth and experience to the squad. Notably, Ofori becomes the third Ghanaian player to don the colours of Remo Stars, following in the footsteps of his compatriots.



The club's announcement of Ofori's signing was accompanied by a captivating social media video. In the video, Ghanaian player Dela Akorli is seen engaging in a persuasive conversation with Ofori, acting as an agent to facilitate the transfer.



In a statement shared on social media, Remo Stars expressed their excitement about the new signings, stating, "From one Ghanaian to two others. Akwaaba Dela Akorli, the super agent as we welcome midfielder, Daniel Akanbek and goalkeeper, Emmanuel Ofori to the Sky Blue Stars."



With the addition of Emmanuel Ofori and other talented players, Remo Stars aims to make a mark in both domestic and international football, as evidenced by their recent participation in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.



As the new season unfolds, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the contributions of Ofori and his fellow signings on the pitch.