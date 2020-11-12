Sports News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Emmanuel Nettey should lead Hearts of Oak to league triumph – Amankwah Mireku

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey

Former Hearts of Oak captain, Amankwah Mireku tasked has midfielder Emmanuel Nettey to lead the Phobians as they set sights on winning the upcoming Ghana Premier League title that has eluded them for close to a decade.



The Phobians have failed to win a major silverware since the 2008/2009 season and according to the former defender, he expects the club to win a trophy this season and has tipped Emmanuel Nettey to carry the team on his shoulders.



“We are expecting a win and nothing else, we are expecting victories and nothing else, we are expecting trophies and nothing else because the supporters have yearned for such occasion.” He said.



“The expectation is high and therefore we cannot wait anymore so we are just expecting the players to deliver."



“I think Emmanuel Nettey has been my favorite player so far."



“I’m expecting him to deliver more, to do more than what he has done, and what we know of him and so we are expecting more from him.” He added.



Amankwah Mireku, a member of the Hearts of Oak squad that won both the Champions League and Confederations Cup for the club affirmed that the exit of Joseph Esso and Kofi Kordzi will not have any effect on the team.



“No player is bigger than Hearts of Oak, Hearts is bigger than any player.



“If Mohammed Polo, Shamo Quaye, Amankwah Mireku who won all the important trophies at the club have all left the team and it is still alive, which player can be bigger than Hearts of Oak?” he quizzed.



Accra Hearts of Oak will travel to Dormaa in matchday one and face Aduana Stars.

