Sports News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Emmanuel Nettey set to meet doctors to determine extent of knee injury

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey is still responding to treatment on the knee injury he picked up against Inter Allies.



The 24-year-old has been out of action for four weeks which may continue for a longer spell.



Nettey picked up the knee injury against Inter Allies on matchday three at the Accra Sports Stadium as the Phobians lost the game by a lone goal.



He is also yet to play under Serbian coach Kosta Papic since he took charge of the club.



According to information from the club, he is expected to meet the doctors again this week for them to determine the extent of his injury.



He is expected to be on the sidelines for quite some time before making a return.

