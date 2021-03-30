Emmanuel Lomotey unable to travel to France after testing positive for Covid

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana international, Emmanuel Lomotey has tested positive for the Coronavirus and hence is unable to travel to France to join his Amiens SC teammates.



The utility player was part of a 29-man squad invited to the Black Stars for the final Group C Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against South Africa and Sao Tome & Principe.



While he was expected to fly back to France on Monday, information gathered indicates that he could not travel because he has tested positive for the Covid-19.



Emmanuel Lomotey, 23, is hence in isolation and receiving treatment at the moment.



He becomes just one of 11 players of Amiens SC that have tested positive for the virus in the international break.



Sources tell footballghana.com that the French Ligue 2 club has written officially to the LFP seeking for their upcoming matches against Dunkirk and Clermont-Ferrand to be postponed due to the unavailability of several key players.