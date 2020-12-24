Sports News of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Emmanuel Lomotey's injury is not serious - Amiens coach Oswald Tanchot

Ghanaian midfielder , Emmanuel Lomotey

Amiens manager, Oswald Tanchot Lomotey, has disclosed that Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey injury situation is not worrying and the player will return to action very soon.



The 23-year-old missed Amiens game against Ajaccio on Tuesday due to injury. The game ended in a goalless draw.



Lomotey picked up the injury in training on Monday ruling him out of the tie.



Fellow compatriot Nicholas Opoku also missed the game due to suspension.



According to Amiens coach Oswald Tanchot Lomotey's injury is not serious and he is expected to be fit and ready for the next game.



"It's a relapse but we had time to do exams and it would not be serious, reassures his trainer. There was a mini-lesion so didn't take any chances."



Emmanuel Lomotey has made 11 appearances in the ongoing campaign for the French Ligue II side.



Amiens finished the first part of the season 10th on the league table with 23 points.





