Sports News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Emmanuel Lomotey ruled out again as Amiens SC host FC Chambly

Lomotey has missed the side’s last four games

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey has failed to recover from injury in time for Amiens SC Saturday’s game against FC Chambly due to injury.



The versatile enforcer has not been lucky with injuries since joining the Unicorns in the off-season.



He has missed the side’s last four games after sustaining an injury last month.



Lomotey was scheduled to start in Troyes but the 22-year-old midfielder forfeited the game a few minutes before kick-off after feeling sharp pain in his groin.



He underwent an MRI test last Thursday but the result did not look encouraging.



Even though he returned to training on Tuesday, Nicholas Opoku's selection partner could go missing for yet another game as the medical team are cautious about aggravating the injury.



He is however expected to return for their away trip against Valenciennes on December 18, 2020.

