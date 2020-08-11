Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Emmanuel Lomotey pops up on the radar of Albacete Balompié

Ghanaian international Emmanuel Lomotey

Ghanaian midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey has emerged on the radar of Spanish Segunda B side Albacete Balompie.



The former Dreams FC player is attracting interest from Albacete who are ready to make a good offer for the Ghanaian.



Lomotey has been outstanding for Extremadura in the Spanish second tier league, despite suffering relegation last season.



According Spanish radio station Radiogolex, Albacete is eager to sign the midfielder after his failed move to Hungary.



Last season, the 22-year old made 22 appearances and scored once for Extramadura.



Emmanuel Lomotey joined Extramadura from Dreams FC in 2017, and has since featured for Cordoba and Villareal on loan.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.