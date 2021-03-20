Emmanuel Lomotey on target in Amiens win over Troyes in Ligue II

Soccer News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey scored in Amiens 3-1 win over ESTAC Troyes in the French Ligue II on Saturday afternoon.



The 23-year old opened the scoring for Amiens in the 54th minute to begin their comeback after going a goal down in the opening minutes of the first half.



The league leaders took the lead in the 15th minute through N’Guessan R.K.



Iron Gomis got the equalizer for the home side with just some minutes to end the first half.



Troyes were reduced to 10 men in the 44th minute as Giraudon Jimmy was sent off.



Lomotey scored in the 54th minute to increased the lead for Amiens.



Alexis Blin made it 3-1 for Amiens in the 78th minute to secure the win.



Lomotey has two goals and one assist in the French Ligue 2 this season in 19 games for Amiens.