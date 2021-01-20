Sports News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Emmanuel Lomotey makes injury return in Amiens Cup win over Dunkerque

Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey marked his injury return at Amiens with victory over Dunkerque in the French Cup of Tuesday night.



The 22-year-old was named in Oswald Tanchot's starting eleven and lasted the entire duration as the Ligue II side secured a penalty shoot-out victory over their rivals.



The game had ended 1-1 in regulation time after captain Alexis Blin had given Amiens the lead before a frenetic end saw the hosts level to force the game to penalties.



Amiens won 4-2 on penalties to progress, where they would face John Boye's FC Metz in the next stage.



The 22-year-old had missed games against Ajaccio, Guigcamp, Niort, and Le Harve.



His compatriot Nicholas Opoku also lasted the entire duration of the match.