Emmanuel Lomotey joins Cypriot side Ethnikos Achna on loan

Sports News of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In a bid to gain more playing time and rediscover his form, Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey has completed a loan move to Ethnikos Achna FC, a top-tier club in Cyprus.



The 25-year-old has joined Ethnikos on a season-long loan deal that will see him stay with the team until June 2024.



Lomotey's loan move comes after a challenging spell at Swedish Allsvenskan side Malmo FF where he struggled to secure a regular starting position.



Despite his promising arrival from French outfit Amiens SC in August of the previous year, Lomotey's performances have been inconsistent, hindering his progress at the club.



During his time at Malmo, Lomotey made just seven appearances across various competitions, contributing with just an assist.



The Black Stars midfielder still has three more years left on his Malmo contract, which will run until June 2026.



Lomotey moved to France in August 2020 after a successful spell at Spanish clubs Extremadura UD and Villareal CF B.