Emmanuel Lomotey glitters as makeshift centre-back on debut as Amiens SC pip Nancy in Ligue 2 opener

Ghana youth international Emmanuel Lomotey excelled as a stop-gap centre-back on his debut for Amiens SC in their 1-0 victory against Nancy Lorraine in the French Ligue 2 on Saturday.



Lomotey joined the Unicorns from Spanish side UD Extremadura on Tuesday in a deal worth around €500,000.



The La-born midfielder impressed in training which informed coach Luka Elsner to hand him his debut against Nancy in the opening fixture of the Ligue 2.



But with experienced defender Aurélien Chedjou out with an injury, the Slovenian tactician paired Lomotey and Monzango-Gendrey at the heart of defence.



Lomotey held the position as the Stade de la Licorne outfit pipped their opponents 1-0 courtesy a71st minute goal from Sehrou Guirassy.



It is however not a surprise for those who have followed the career trajectory of the 22-year-old as he can play anywhere across the backline as well as midfield.



During his formative years with La-based lower-tier side Chelsea, Lomotey was used as a trequartista before being converted into a deep-lying midfielder at Dreams FC and subsequently UD Extremadura.



The 22-year-old lasted the entire duration of the game.

