Emmanuel Lomotey a doubt for Amiens clash against Le Havre

Ghana international Emmanuel Lomotey

Ghanaian midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey is a doubt for Amiens’ Ligue 2 clash against Le Havre this weekend.



The 22-year-old picked up a knock in the first game of the season and is racing against time to be fit for the away match at Le Havre on Saturday, August 29, 2020.



Lomotey sustained a hamstring injury in the game against AS Nancy, which Amiens won by 1-0 to get their season off to a great start.



He featured in usual centre-back position in the absence of experienced defender Aurélien Chedjou and he gave an impressive account of himself.



Lomotey joined the Unicorns from Spanish side UD Extremadura on last week in a deal worth around €500,000.

