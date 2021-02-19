Emmanuel Kumah recovers in time for Wieczysta Kraków Dubai camping trip

Sports News of Friday, 19 February 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Kumah has been cleared to begin group training at Polish side Wieczysta Kraków.
Wieczysta Kraków are preparing to emplane to Dubai to begin their mid-season training camp.
The Yellow and Blacks outfit have however been handed a huge boost after Emmanuel Kumah turned up at the training ground on Wednesday.
Last week, the nimble left-footed midfielder was given a time off after contracting a minor illness.
The team underwent a mandatory Covid-19 test on Thursday, awaiting the test results before departing to Dubai on Sunday, February 21.
Kumah joined KS Wieczysta Kraków from Division One club Tudu Mighty Jets on a three deal in 2020.