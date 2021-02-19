Sports News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Emmanuel Kumah recovers in time for Wieczysta Kraków Dubai camping trip

Emmanuel Kumah in action for Wisla Krakow

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Kumah has been cleared to begin group training at Polish side Wieczysta Kraków.



Wieczysta Kraków are preparing to emplane to Dubai to begin their mid-season training camp.



The Yellow and Blacks outfit have however been handed a huge boost after Emmanuel Kumah turned up at the training ground on Wednesday.



Last week, the nimble left-footed midfielder was given a time off after contracting a minor illness.



The team underwent a mandatory Covid-19 test on Thursday, awaiting the test results before departing to Dubai on Sunday, February 21.



Kumah joined KS Wieczysta Kraków from Division One club Tudu Mighty Jets on a three deal in 2020.