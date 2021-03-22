Emmanuel Gyasi trains for the first time with Black Stars

Sports News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Black Stars new boy, Emmanuel Gyasi, completed his first training with the senior national team at the St Thomas Aquinas SHS park on Monday.



Gyasi was one of the debutants named by coach C. K. Akonnor in his 29-man squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé.



The attacker caught the attention of the technical team following his impressive performances for Spezia in Italy’s top-flight division.



The 27-year-old has featured 25 times in Serie A, netting 4 goals and providing 4 assists.



Ghana will take on Bafana Bafana on March 25 in Johannesburg before engaging Sao Tome and Principe on March 29, 2021, at the Accra Sports stadium.



The Black Stars sit at the top of Group C with 9 points and are in search of one of the tickets to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.