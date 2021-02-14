You are here: HomeSports2021 02 14Article 1179415

Sports News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Emmanuel Gyasi shines as Spezia Calcio clip down high-flying AC Milan wings in Serie A

Emmanuel Gyasi, Ghanaian player Emmanuel Gyasi, Ghanaian player

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi was one of the standout performers for Spezia Calcio during their famous 2-0 victory against AC Milan in the Italia Serie A on Saturday.

This was the first game for Spezia since the club was sold to American businessman Robert Platek on Thursday.

The Eagles celebrated the takeover with a gigantic victory over league leaders AC Milan.

Guilio Maggiore broke the deadlock with a cool finish. A brilliant technical effort from Emmanuel Gyasi, Nahue Estevez and Juan Agudelo made the goal looked easy on the eye.

Simone Bastoni drilled in a thumping strike to make it 2-0 for the minnows.

It’s the first Rossoneri away defeat in Serie A in over a year, since December 2019 against Atalanta.

Gyasi played the entire duration of the match with another impressive rating.

He has netted 2 goals and 4 assists in 22 matches in all competitions.

